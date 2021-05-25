ADVISORY ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/BLINKEN-NETANYAHU

U.S. Secretary of State Blinken visits Jerusalem and Ramallah

Start: 25 May 2021 08:36 GMT

End: 25 May 2021 12:00 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: PLEASE MONITOR FOR DETAILS OF BLINKEN'S SCHEDULE AND WHAT WILL BE AVAILABLE LIVE

==

JERUSALEM - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to give joint statements with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Blinken is expected to also meet with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas later today.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL

Source: AGENCY POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Jerusalem

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com