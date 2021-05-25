COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 25 de Mayo de 2021
ADVISORY ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/BLINKEN-NETANYAHU

REUTERSMAY 25
24 de Mayo de 2021

U.S. Secretary of State Blinken visits Jerusalem and Ramallah

Start: 25 May 2021 08:36 GMT

End: 25 May 2021 12:00 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: PLEASE MONITOR FOR DETAILS OF BLINKEN'S SCHEDULE AND WHAT WILL BE AVAILABLE LIVE

JERUSALEM - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to give joint statements with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Blinken is expected to also meet with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas later today.

Location: Jerusalem

