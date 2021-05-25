ADVISORY ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/BLINKEN-NETANYAHU

U.S. Secretary of State Blinken visits Jerusalem and Ramallah
Start: 25 May 2021 08:36 GMT
End: 25 May 2021 12:00 GMT
EDITORS NOTE: PLEASE MONITOR FOR DETAILS OF BLINKEN'S SCHEDULE AND WHAT WILL BE AVAILABLE LIVE
==
JERUSALEM - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to give joint statements with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Blinken is expected to also meet with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas later today.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL
DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL
Source: AGENCY POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Jerusalem
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com