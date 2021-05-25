ADVISORY --FLASH--2130-ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS//USA-BLINKEN-ARRIVAL

Blinken begins Middle East mission to bolster Gaza ceasefire

Start: 25 May 2021 12:00 GMT

End: 25 May 2021 12:00 GMT

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken began a Middle East visit in Israel on Tuesday, hoping to bolster its ceasefire with Gaza's ruling Hamas militants and help speed humanitarian aid to the devastated Palestinian enclave.

