Martes 25 de Mayo de 2021
ADVISORY EU-SUMMIT/NEWS CONFERENCE

REUTERSMAY 25
24 de Mayo de 2021

von der Leyen, Michel news conference after EU leaders summit

Start: 25 May 2021 14:12 GMT

End: 25 May 2021 14:44 GMT

BRUSSELS - Final news conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel after EU summit

SCHEDULE:

TIME TBC - von der Leyen, Michel news conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH / FRENCH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

