Martes 25 de Mayo de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY EU-SUMMIT/ARRIVALS

Por
REUTERSMAY 25
24 de Mayo de 2021

EU leaders arrive, make statements on day2 of leaders summit

Start: 25 May 2021 06:43 GMT

End: 25 May 2021 08:30 GMT

BRUSSELS - EU leaders arrive, make statements on day two of a European Union leaders' summit in Brussels where they set to discuss the bloc's response to COVID-19 and the fight against climate change, in particular guidance from the European Commission on meeting the 2050 climate neutrality goal.

SCHEDULE:

0630GMT - arrivals, doorstep statements

0730GMT - roundtable

0800GMT - European Parliament President David Sassoli opening remarks

Time to be confirmed - final news conferences

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / VARIOUS EU LANGUAGES

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

Belinda y Christian Nodal lanzarán versión del clásico bolero "Si nos dejan", de José Alfredo Jiménez

Las revelaciones de Careca sobre su vida junto a Diego Maradona: sus paseos disfrazados por Nápoles y el sueño que les quedó pendiente

Belinda y Christian Nodal lanzarán versión del clásico bolero "Si nos dejan", de José Alfredo Jiménez

¿Es posible rehabilitar el sentido del olfato en pacientes recuperados de COVID-19?

