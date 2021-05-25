ADVISORY EU-SUMMIT/ARRIVALS

EU leaders arrive, make statements on day2 of leaders summit
Start: 25 May 2021 06:43 GMT
End: 25 May 2021 08:30 GMT
BRUSSELS - EU leaders arrive, make statements on day two of a European Union leaders' summit in Brussels where they set to discuss the bloc's response to COVID-19 and the fight against climate change, in particular guidance from the European Commission on meeting the 2050 climate neutrality goal.
SCHEDULE:
0630GMT - arrivals, doorstep statements
0730GMT - roundtable
0800GMT - European Parliament President David Sassoli opening remarks
Time to be confirmed - final news conferences
