ADVISORY EU-SUMMIT/ARRIVALS

EU leaders arrive, make statements on day2 of leaders summit

Start: 25 May 2021 06:43 GMT

End: 25 May 2021 08:30 GMT

BRUSSELS - EU leaders arrive, make statements on day two of a European Union leaders' summit in Brussels where they set to discuss the bloc's response to COVID-19 and the fight against climate change, in particular guidance from the European Commission on meeting the 2050 climate neutrality goal.

SCHEDULE:

0630GMT - arrivals, doorstep statements

0730GMT - roundtable

0800GMT - European Parliament President David Sassoli opening remarks

Time to be confirmed - final news conferences

