ADVISORY BELARUS-POLITICS/TSIKHANOUSKAYA

Belarus opposition leader Tsikhanouskaya speaks to media

Start: 25 May 2021 08:30 GMT

End: 25 May 2021 08:30 GMT

---THIS LIVE WAS CLASHING WITH ANOTHER EVENT---.

VILNUS – Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya speaks to media after Belarus forced airliner to land and arrested opponent Roman Protasevich

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL

Source: OFFICE OF SVIATLENE TSIKHANOUSKAYA

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Lithuania

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH RUSSIAN AND ENGLISH SPEECH (No translation available)

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com