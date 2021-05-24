COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 23 de Mayo de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-RACE/GEORGEFLOYD-RALLY

Por
REUTERSMAY 24
24 de Mayo de 2021

Rally marks year anniversary of George Floyd's death

Start: 24 May 2021 00:58 GMT

End: 24 May 2021 01:17 GMT

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - Members of George Floyd's family and Rev. Al Sharpton are among those participating in a rally to commemorate the anniversary of his death.

SCHEDULE:

2100GMT - start of rally which will feature George Floyd's sister Bridgett Floyd, attorney Benjamin Crump and a keynote speech by the Rev. Al Sharpton.

2200GMT Approx - march through downtown Minneapolis recognizing several locations important to George Floyd's time in Minneapolis.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA.

DIGITAL: NO USE DIGITAL

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

PAN domina sin contratiempos encuestas en Guanajuato capital a dos semanas de Elecciones 2021

PAN domina sin contratiempos encuestas en Guanajuato capital a dos semanas de Elecciones 2021

Condenaron a 83 años de cárcel a sujeto que mató a una niña con un palo en Atizapán

“Hackearon mi cuenta de Twitter”: Ricardo Monreal señaló intrusión en alcaldía de la CDMX gobernada por el PAN

Instituto para Devolver al Pueblo lo Robado recaudó 14.5 millones de pesos en subasta en línea

Los detalles del impresionante partido de Julio Urías con los Dodgers

DEPORTES

Los detalles del impresionante partido de Julio Urías con los Dodgers

Los detalles del impresionante partido de Julio Urías con los Dodgers

Con globos y serpentinas Puebla alentó a sus jugadores previo a la semifinal contra Santos

El golfista Phil Mickelson hizo historia en el PGA Championship y batió el récord como el campeón más longevo de un Grand Slam

El descuido de Guardiola que confirmó que Agüero jugará con Messi en el Barcelona

Hernán Crespo se consagró campeón en Brasil y cortó una sequía de casi una década para el San Pablo

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Azalia “La negra” Ojeda dará su versión tras ser liberada de la Fiscalía

Azalia “La negra” Ojeda dará su versión tras ser liberada de la Fiscalía

Jennifer Lopez y Ben Affleck, inseparables: fueron vistos juntos en Miami

El regreso de Kevin Spacey al cine tras las acusaciones de acoso sexual en su contra

Con cine y una capilla: qué fue de la lujosa casa de Pedro Infante en Cuajimalpa

Quién es Eva Daniela: la nueva novia de Juan Osorio casi 40 años más joven que él

TENDENCIAS

Estados Unidos: los contagios por coronavirus caen por debajo de los 20.000 diarios

Estados Unidos: los contagios por coronavirus caen por debajo de los 20.000 diarios

La marca que apostó por los autos eléctricos de lujo ya vendió más de 2 millones de unidades

Argentina ya es el tercer país con mayor cantidad de nuevos contagios por COVID-19

Estrés del cuidador: cómo se agudiza en la segunda ola la patología que ataca la psiquis del personal de salud

¿Podría el COVID-19 convertirse en un resfrío estacional?