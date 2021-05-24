ADVISORY USA-RACE/GEORGEFLOYD-RALLY

Rally marks year anniversary of George Floyd's death
Start: 24 May 2021 00:58 GMT
End: 24 May 2021 12:00 GMT
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - Members of George Floyd's family and Rev. Al Sharpton are among those participating in a rally to commemorate the anniversary of his death.
SCHEDULE:
2100GMT - start of rally which will feature George Floyd's sister Bridgett Floyd, attorney Benjamin Crump and a keynote speech by the Rev. Al Sharpton.
2200GMT Approx - march through downtown Minneapolis recognizing several locations important to George Floyd's time in Minneapolis.
Restrictions:
