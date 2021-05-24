ADVISORY IRAN-NUCLEAR/IAEA --POSSIBLE ONLY, TIME TBC, DELAYED

IAEA Director General holds Iran news conference

Start: 24 May 2021 12:00 GMT

End: 24 May 2021 12:00 GMT

VIENNA, AUSTRIA - IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi is expected to hold a news conference about developments related to the agency's monitoring and verification work in Iran.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: IAEA

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Austria

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH GERMAN SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com