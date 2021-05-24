ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO -- POSSIBLE ONLY

WHO opens annual World Health Assembly of health ministers

Start: 24 May 2021 08:00 GMT

End: 24 May 2021 12:00 GMT

PLEASE NOTE: Event was cancelled due to scheduling clashes.

GENEVA - The World Health Organization (WHO) holds the first session of its annual World Health Assembly of health ministers from its 194 member states where debate is expected to focus on reforms after the COVID-19 pandemic. Head of states and WHO officials are expected to speak during the high level segment from 0800GMT to 1100GMT.

SCHEDULE

0800GMT - 1100GMT High level session, head of states and WHO officials, including WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, due to speak

1100GMT - 1200GMT Break

1200GMT - 1500GMT Member states to give statement (list of countries who have requested the floor here: https://extranet.who.int/dataformv3/index.php/reporting/module/367868

- please note, names of speakers will not be given in advance)

