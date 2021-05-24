ADVISORY --FLASH--1195-BELARUS-POLITICS/BLOGGER-VIDEO

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
MINSK, BELARUS- In a video posted online on Monday, Belarusian blogger Roman Protasevich, detained when a Ryanair plane was forced to land in Minsk, says he is in good health and acknowledges having played a role in organizing mass disturbances in Minsk last year.

