ADVISORY --FLASH--1195-BELARUS-POLITICS/BLOGGER-VIDEO

Detained Belarusian blogger Protasevich appears in video
Start: 24 May 2021 20:13 GMT
End: 24 May 2021 20:14 GMT
MINSK, BELARUS- In a video posted online on Monday, Belarusian blogger Roman Protasevich, detained when a Ryanair plane was forced to land in Minsk, says he is in good health and acknowledges having played a role in organizing mass disturbances in Minsk last year.
