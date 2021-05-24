ADVISORY --FLASH--1195-BELARUS-POLITICS/BLOGGER-VIDEO

Detained Belarusian blogger Protasevich appears in video

Start: 24 May 2021 20:13 GMT

End: 24 May 2021 20:14 GMT

MINSK, BELARUS- In a video posted online on Monday, Belarusian blogger Roman Protasevich, detained when a Ryanair plane was forced to land in Minsk, says he is in good health and acknowledges having played a role in organizing mass disturbances in Minsk last year.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: TELEGRAM @ ZHELTYESLIVY

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location:

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/RUSSIAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com