ADVISORY --FLASH--1098-BELARUS-POLITICS/DIVERTED-PLANES-FLIGHTRADAR

Flights diverted to avoid Belarussian airspace

Start: 24 May 2021 08:41 GMT

End: 24 May 2021 12:00 GMT

ANIMATION - Baltic airline flights diverted to avoid Belarussian airspace after a Ryanair plane was forced to land in Minsk on Sunday and a dissident Belarusian journalist was detained.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO RESALES/ MUST NOT OBSCURE LOGO/ MUST CREDIT FLIGHTRADAR24.COM

DIGITAL: NO RESALES/ MUST NOT OBSCURE LOGO/ MUST CREDIT FLIGHTRADAR24.COM

Source: FLIGHTRADAR24.COM

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Unknown

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: MUTE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com