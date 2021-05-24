ADVISORY --FLASH-- 1086-BELARUS-POLITICS/TSIKHANOUSKAYA-WHITE HOUSE

--FLASH Tsikhanouskaya says she is in touch with White House
Start: 24 May 2021 15:30 GMT
End: 24 May 2021 16:30 GMT
PLEASE NOTE: Event was cancelled due to scheduling clashes.
VILNIUS, LITHUANIA – Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya says she is in touch with White House over diverted plane.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: SOCIAL MEDIA WEBSITE
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Lithuania
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com