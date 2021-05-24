COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY EU-SUMMIT/RENEW

Por
REUTERSMAY 24
24 de Mayo de 2021

EU's Michel and Dutch PM Rutte attend Renew grouping meeting

Start: 24 May 2021 13:30 GMT

End: 24 May 2021 14:30 GMT

BRUSSELS - European Council President Charles Michel and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte are among the leaders to attend a pre-summit meeting of the Renew political grouping in Brussels.

