Lunes 24 de Mayo de 2021
ADVISORY EU-SUMMIT/RENEW--SOURCE UPDATED--

Por
REUTERSMAY 24
24 de Mayo de 2021

EU's Michel and Dutch PM Rutte attend Renew grouping meeting

Start: 24 May 2021 13:23 GMT

End: 24 May 2021 14:27 GMT

--PLEASE NOTE: THE SOURCE OF THIS LIVE IS REUTERS AND EUROPEAN UNION--

BRUSSELS - European Council President Charles Michel and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte are among the leaders to attend a pre-summit meeting of the Renew political grouping in Brussels.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS / EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

