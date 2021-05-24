COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 24 de Mayo de 2021
ADVISORY EU-SUMMIT/NEWSER

Por
REUTERS
21 de Mayo de 2021

von der Leyen, Michel newser after EU summit first day

Start: 24 May 2021 23:12 GMT

End: 24 May 2021 23:35 GMT

BRUSSELS - News conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel after EU summit first day.

SCHEDULE:

TIME TBC - News conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: EUROPEAN UINION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH AND FRENCH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

