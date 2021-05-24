COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 24 de Mayo de 2021
ADVISORY BELARUS-POLITICS/LITHUANIA-PROSECUTOR

REUTERSMAY 24
24 de Mayo de 2021

Lithuanian prosecutor holds newser after Belarus plane incident

Start: 24 May 2021 11:04 GMT

End: 24 May 2021 11:15 GMT

VILNIUS - The Lithuanian Prosecutor General's Office holds a news conference about a pre-trial investigation into the forced landing of a Ryanair plane bound for Vilnius, Lithuania, in Minsk on Sunday.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: LITHUANIAN PROSECUTOR'S OFFICE

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Lithuania

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

