ADVISORY BELARUS-POLITICS/LITHUANIA-PROSECUTOR

Lithuanian prosecutor holds newser after Belarus plane incident
Start: 24 May 2021 11:04 GMT
End: 24 May 2021 11:15 GMT
VILNIUS - The Lithuanian Prosecutor General's Office holds a news conference about a pre-trial investigation into the forced landing of a Ryanair plane bound for Vilnius, Lithuania, in Minsk on Sunday.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: LITHUANIAN PROSECUTOR'S OFFICE
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Lithuania
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: ORIGINAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com