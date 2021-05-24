ADVISORY BELARUS-POLITICS/LITHUANIA-GOVERNMENT MORE

Lithuanian government reacts after Belarus plane incident
Start: 24 May 2021 11:59 GMT
End: 24 May 2021 12:07 GMT
VILNIUS, LITHUANIA The Lithuanian government holds a meeting and news conference after Belarus scrambled a fighter jet and flagged what turned out to be a false bomb alert to force a Ryanair plane bound for Vilnius to land in Minsk on Sunday.
SPEAKERS:
Lithuanian PM Ingrida Simonyte
Lithuanian FM Gabrielius Landsbergis
Lithuanian Transport Minister Marius Skuodis
