ADVISORY BELARUS-POLITICS/LITHUANIA-GOVERNMENT MORE

Lunes 24 de Mayo de 2021
24 de Mayo de 2021

Lithuanian government reacts after Belarus plane incident

Start: 24 May 2021 11:59 GMT

End: 24 May 2021 12:07 GMT

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA The Lithuanian government holds a meeting and news conference after Belarus scrambled a fighter jet and flagged what turned out to be a false bomb alert to force a Ryanair plane bound for Vilnius to land in Minsk on Sunday.

===

SPEAKERS:

Lithuanian PM Ingrida Simonyte

Lithuanian FM Gabrielius Landsbergis

Lithuanian Transport Minister Marius Skuodis

