Domingo 23 de Mayo de 2021
Agencias

Reims fail to stop visitors as Bordeaux seal the win

The final game of the season and Bordeaux have the final word against Reims

Por
Newsroom Infobae
23 de Mayo de 2021

Bordeaux earn hard-fought win over Reims 2-1 on Sunday at the Stade Auguste Delaune. Reims were looking to get back winning ways after losing their last game 4-0 to Paris Saint-Germain. Bordeaux, on the other hand, were looking to extend their winning run after a 3-0 victory against RC Lens. Following the final whistle at the end of the last game of the Ligue 1 season, Reims and Bordeaux are 14th (42 points) and 12th (45 points) in the league respectively, after a total of 38 matches.

The Red and Whites dominated the first half, with El Bilal Toure giving Reims the lead, 15 minutes in. However, their celebrations were kept brief, as Yacine Adli equalised for Les Girondins just before half-time, which brought Jean-Louis Gasset's squad level at 1-1 at the half time break

Bordeaux continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, thanks to Enock Kwateng finding the net, 58 minutes in. The game ended with a 2-1 win for Bordeaux.

For Reims, Dereck Kutesa, Arber Zeneli, Kaj Sierhuis and Fode Doucoure, came on for Moussa Doumbia, Nathanael Mbuku, El Bilal Toure and Thomas Foket. Bordeaux replaced Nicolas De Preville, Tom Lacoux, Hwang Ui-Jo, Toma Basic and Maxime Poundje for Remi Oudin, Amadou Traore, Sekou Mara, Issouf Sissokho and Mehdi Zerkane.

There were bookings for Kaj Sierhuis from Reims. For Bordeaux, Enock Kwateng saw yellow.

