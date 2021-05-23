COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
RC Strasburg earn a draw at the Stade de La Meinau in the last round

RCSA held at home to a 1-1 draw in the final match by Lorient

RCSA and Lorient ended their participation in the competition with a draw 1-1. Following the final whistle at the end of the last game of the Ligue 1 season, RCSA and Lorient are 15th (42 points) and 16th (42 points) in the league respectively, after a total of 38 matches.

It was an impressive opening from The Racers, with Habib Diallo giving RCSA the lead in the 18th minute, seeing out the first half 1-0.

Lorient fought back, thanks to Trevoh Chalobah finding the net at the 55 minute mark. The final result, RCSA 1, Lorient 1.

For RCSA, Sanjin Prcic, came on for Dimitri Lienard. Lorient brought on Pierre-Yves Hamel, to replace Terem Moffi.

There were bookings for Lionel Carole from RCSA, and Julien Laporte, for Lorient.

