RC Lens earn a draw at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis in the last round

Lens and Monaco ended their participation in the competition with a draw 0-0. This left, Lens and Monaco are 7th (57 points) and 3rd (78 points) in the table respectively, after a total of 38 matches.

For Lens, Arnaud Kalimuendo, Corentin Jean, Gael Kakuta and Simon Banza, came on for Ignatius Kpene Ganago, Florian Sotoca, Yannick Cahuzac and Facundo Medina. Monaco brought on Krepin Diatta, Cesc Fabregas, Pietro Pellegri and Axel Disasi, to replace Gelson Martins, Youssouf Fofana, Wissam Ben Yedder and Kevin Volland.

There were bookings for Facundo Medina, Yannick Cahuzac and Jonathan Clauss from Lens, and Kevin Volland and Guillermo Maripan, for Monaco.