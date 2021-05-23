PSG return home with all 3 points, after beating Brest 2-0

Brest succumbed to a home defeat to Paris Saint-Germain at the Stade Francis-Le Blé on Sunday. Brest were looking for a victory following a disappointing 0-0 draw with Montpellier in their previous game while PSG were looking to extend their winning run after a 4-0 victory against Reims. This left, Brest are in 17th place on the table and has 41 points while PSG sit in 2nd with 82 points after 38 matches.

The first half of the game started favourably for PSG, with a goal from Romain Faivre, 37 minutes in, finalising the first half 0-1.

Les Parisiens continued to pile on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, thanks to Kylian Mbappe finding the net at the 71 minute mark. The final result, Brest 0, PSG 2.

For Brest, Jean Lucas, Irvin Cardona, Ludovic Baal, Hiang`a Mbock and Jeremy Le Douaron, came on for Haris Belkebla, Romain Faivre, Gaetan Charbonnier, Hugo Magnetti and Steve Mounie. PSG brought on Mauro Icardi and Idrissa Gueye, to replace Angel Di Maria and Rafinha.

There were bookings for Hugo Magnetti from Brest, and Ander Herrera and Neymar, for PSG.