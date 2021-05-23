COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 23 de Mayo de 2021
No home advantage for Nantes, as Montpellier take all 3 points (2-1)

Montpellier are jubilant after concluding their season with a win over Nantes

Por
Newsroom Infobae
23 de Mayo de 2021

Nantes succumbed to a home defeat to Montpellier at the Stade de la Beaujoire on Sunday. Nantes had been hopeful of continuing their run after winning their previous two games in the competition. The most recent was against the Dijon FCO away (4-0), the other to Bordeaux at home (3-0). Montpellier secured a point against Brest in their previous match. This left, Nantes are in 18th place on the table and has 40 points while Montpellier sit in 8th with 54 points after 38 matches.

La Paillade started strong and were rewarded for their efforts, with Gaetan Laborde giving Montpellier the lead, 30 minutes in. However, their celebrations were kept brief, as Randal Kolo Muani equalised for The Yellow House in the 33rd minute to see out the first half 1-1.

Montpellier continued to pile on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, thanks to Andy Delort finding the net at the 76 minute mark. The final result, Nantes 1, Montpellier 2.

For Nantes, Andrei, Marcus Coco, Charles Traore and Renaud Emond, came on for Kalifa Coulibaly, Moses Simon, Dennis Appiah and Imran Louza. Montpellier brought on Mihailo Ristic, Sepe Elye Wahi, Samy Benchama, Sacha Delaye and Petar Skuletic, to replace Daniel Congre, Arnaud Souquet, Nicolas Cozza, Joris Chotard and Stephy Mavididi.

There were bookings for Marcus Coco and Ludovic Blas from Nantes, and Vitorino Hilton and Arnaud Souquet, for Montpellier.

