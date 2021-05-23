No home advantage for Lyon, as Nice take all 3 points (3-2)

Nice secures a 3-2 win against Lyon at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday. Lyon were looking to continue their run after winning their previous two games in the competition. The most recent was against the Nîmes away (5-2), the other to FC Lorient at home (4-1). Nice, on the other hand, were beaten 2-0 in the previous match against RC Strasburg. Following the final whistle at the end of the last game of the Ligue 1 season, Lyon are in 4th place on the table and has 76 points while Nice sit in 9th with 52 points after 38 matches.

The Kids started strongly in the first half, thanks to a goal from Karl Toko Ekambi at the 14 minute mark. However, their lead didn't last for long, Kasper Dolberg producing an equaliser in the 27th minute, bringing Nice level. Lyon in turn, then responded just before half-time increasing their lead with a second effort from Karl Toko Ekambi and the first half ended 2-1.

The Eagles started strong in the second half and were able to dominate, with an early goal from Hassane Kamara in the 50th minute. Nice then netted once more and turned the match thanks to a goal from William Saliba, 57 minutes in to make it 3-2.

For Lyon, Islam Slimani, Rayan Cherki, Thiago Mendes and Mattia De Sciglio, came on for Bruno Guimaraes, Houssem Aouar, Maxence Caqueret and Leo Dubois. Nice brought on Dan Ndoye, Morgan Schneiderlin and Jordan Lotomba, to replace Rony Lopes, Kephren Thuram Ulien and Hicham Boudaoui.

There were bookings for Marcelo from Lyon, and Kephren Thuram Ulien and Jean-Clair Todibo, for Nice.