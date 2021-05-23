COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 23 de Mayo de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

No home advantage for Lyon, as Nice take all 3 points (3-2)

Nice celebrate a victory over Lyon in their final game of the season

Por
Newsroom Infobae
23 de Mayo de 2021

Nice secures a 3-2 win against Lyon at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday. Lyon were looking to continue their run after winning their previous two games in the competition. The most recent was against the Nîmes away (5-2), the other to FC Lorient at home (4-1). Nice, on the other hand, were beaten 2-0 in the previous match against RC Strasburg. Following the final whistle at the end of the last game of the Ligue 1 season, Lyon are in 4th place on the table and has 76 points while Nice sit in 9th with 52 points after 38 matches.

The Kids started strongly in the first half, thanks to a goal from Karl Toko Ekambi at the 14 minute mark. However, their lead didn't last for long, Kasper Dolberg producing an equaliser in the 27th minute, bringing Nice level. Lyon in turn, then responded just before half-time increasing their lead with a second effort from Karl Toko Ekambi and the first half ended 2-1.

The Eagles started strong in the second half and were able to dominate, with an early goal from Hassane Kamara in the 50th minute. Nice then netted once more and turned the match thanks to a goal from William Saliba, 57 minutes in to make it 3-2.

For Lyon, Islam Slimani, Rayan Cherki, Thiago Mendes and Mattia De Sciglio, came on for Bruno Guimaraes, Houssem Aouar, Maxence Caqueret and Leo Dubois. Nice brought on Dan Ndoye, Morgan Schneiderlin and Jordan Lotomba, to replace Rony Lopes, Kephren Thuram Ulien and Hicham Boudaoui.

There were bookings for Marcelo from Lyon, and Kephren Thuram Ulien and Jean-Clair Todibo, for Nice.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

DEPORTES
FÚTBOL
LIGUE 1

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Tongolele, la vedette que conquistó el Cine de Oro en México

Tongolele, la vedette que conquistó el Cine de Oro en México

Kylian Mbappé explicó por qué aún no renovó con el PSG y cuál es su principal pretensión

La OTAN exigió una investigación internacional por el desvío de avión a Bielorrusia

Puebla vs Santos: en qué canal y a qué hora ver la vuelta de semifinales de la Liga MX

Hipertensión, la comorbilidad que tenían casi la mitad de los muertos por COVID-19 en México

DEPORTES

Ángel Di María convirtió un gol olímpico en la victoria del PSG, que no pudo salir campeón en Francia

Ángel Di María convirtió un gol olímpico en la victoria del PSG, que no pudo salir campeón en Francia

Kylian Mbappé explicó por qué aún no renovó con el PSG y cuál es su principal pretensión

Puebla vs Santos: en qué canal y a qué hora ver la vuelta de semifinales de la Liga MX

Pep Guardiola rompió en llanto al hablar de la salida del Kun Agüero: “No podemos reemplazarlo”

El Leeds estableció un nuevo récord en el Siglo XXI y un entrenador le hizo un inusual pedido a Marcelo Bielsa

ENTRETENIMIENTO

El regreso de Kevin Spacey al cine tras las acusaciones de acoso sexual en su contra

El regreso de Kevin Spacey al cine tras las acusaciones de acoso sexual en su contra

Con cine y una capilla: qué fue de la lujosa casa de Pedro Infante en Cuajimalpa

Quién es Eva Daniela: la nueva novia de Juan Osorio casi 40 años más joven que él

“El Método Kominsky” o la película sobre Roberto Baggio: los estrenos que llegarán a Netflix México del 23 al 31 de mayo

Invitados de lujo, el palomazo de Prince Royce y marichi al amanecer: los momentos clave de la ostentosa boda del “Canelo” Álvarez y Fernanda Gómez

TENDENCIAS

Estados Unidos: los contagios por coronavirus caen por debajo de los 20.000 diarios

Estados Unidos: los contagios por coronavirus caen por debajo de los 20.000 diarios

La marca que apostó por los autos eléctricos de lujo ya vendió más de 2 millones de unidades

Argentina ya es el tercer país con mayor cantidad de nuevos contagios por COVID-19

Estrés del cuidador: cómo se agudiza en la segunda ola la patología que ataca la psiquis del personal de salud

¿Podría el COVID-19 convertirse en un resfrío estacional?