Lille earn hard-fought win over Angers SCO 2-1 on Sunday at the Stade Raymond Kopa. Angers were looking forward to meeting again after losing 3-2 to Olympique de Marseille in their previous fixture. Lille, on the other hand, secured a point against Saint-Étienne in their previous match. This left, Angers and Lille are 13th (44 points) and 1st (83 points) in the league respectively, after a total of 38 matches.

Lille started well, thanks to Jonathan David finding the net in the 10th minute. However they weren't finished yet and Burak Yilmaz made it 2-0 just before half-time, to take a 0-2 lead into half time.

Le SCO took the lead in the second half, with Angelo Fulgini finding the net just before the final whistle, leaving the final score at 2-1.

For Angers, Sada Thioub, Souleyman Doumbia, Stephane Bahoken and Mohamed Ali Cho, came on for Jimmy Cabot, Mathias Pereira Lage, Lois Diony and Pierrick Capelle. Lille brought on Jonathan Bamba, Xeka, Luiz Araujo and Jonathan Ikone, to replace Yusuf Yazici, Burak Yilmaz, Renato Sanches and Jonathan David.

The referee booked two players from Lille, Renato Sanches and Zeki Celik.