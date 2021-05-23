Home fans rewarded with a 2-0 win, as Rennes beat Nîmes

Rennes defeat Nîmes 2-0 on Sunday at the Roazhon Park. Both Rennes and Nîmes arrived at the match from previous defeats in the league. Rennes were hoping to get something from this game, following a previous defeat to AS Mónaco. Nîmes lost 5-2 in the last match they played against Lyon. This left, Rennes are in 6th place on the table and has 58 points while Nîmes sit in 19th with 35 points after 38 matches.

The Rennais started the first half well, thanks to Sehrou Guirassy finding the net, on 25 minutes to see out the first half 1-0.

Rennes started strong in the second half and were able to dominate, with a goal from Benjamin Bourigeaud at the 51 minute mark so at full time it was 2-0 to Rennes.

For Rennes, Faitout Maouassa, Romain Del Castillo, Clement Grenier, Dalbert and Lesley Ugochukwu, came on for Adrien Truffert, Jeremy Doku, Martin Terrier, Nayef Aguerd and Eduardo Camavinga. Nîmes brought on Mahamadou Doucoure, Lucas Buades, Kelyan Guessoum, Clement Depres and Nassim Chadli, to replace Moussa Kone, Antoine Valerio, Naomichi Ueda, Matteo Ahlinvi and Niclas Eliasson.

The referee booked Lesley Ugochukwu for Rennes.