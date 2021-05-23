COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 23 de Mayo de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

Home fans rewarded with a 2-0 win, as Rennes beat Nîmes

Rennes secure all 3 points in their final fixture of the season against Nîmes

Por
Newsroom Infobae
23 de Mayo de 2021

Rennes defeat Nîmes 2-0 on Sunday at the Roazhon Park. Both Rennes and Nîmes arrived at the match from previous defeats in the league. Rennes were hoping to get something from this game, following a previous defeat to AS Mónaco. Nîmes lost 5-2 in the last match they played against Lyon. This left, Rennes are in 6th place on the table and has 58 points while Nîmes sit in 19th with 35 points after 38 matches.

The Rennais started the first half well, thanks to Sehrou Guirassy finding the net, on 25 minutes to see out the first half 1-0.

Rennes started strong in the second half and were able to dominate, with a goal from Benjamin Bourigeaud at the 51 minute mark so at full time it was 2-0 to Rennes.

For Rennes, Faitout Maouassa, Romain Del Castillo, Clement Grenier, Dalbert and Lesley Ugochukwu, came on for Adrien Truffert, Jeremy Doku, Martin Terrier, Nayef Aguerd and Eduardo Camavinga. Nîmes brought on Mahamadou Doucoure, Lucas Buades, Kelyan Guessoum, Clement Depres and Nassim Chadli, to replace Moussa Kone, Antoine Valerio, Naomichi Ueda, Matteo Ahlinvi and Niclas Eliasson.

The referee booked Lesley Ugochukwu for Rennes.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

DEPORTES
FÚTBOL
LIGUE 1

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Kylian Mbappé explicó por qué aún no renovó con el PSG y cuál es su principal pretensión

Kylian Mbappé explicó por qué aún no renovó con el PSG y cuál es su principal pretensión

La OTAN exigió una investigación internacional por el desvío de avión a Bielorrusia

Puebla vs Santos: en qué canal y a qué hora ver la vuelta de semifinales de la Liga MX

Hipertensión, la comorbilidad que tenían casi la mitad de los muertos por COVID-19 en México

Denise Dresser criticó la falta de protección del gobierno de AMLO a los más vulnerables ante COVID-19

DEPORTES

Puebla vs Santos: en qué canal y a qué hora ver la vuelta de semifinales de la Liga MX

Puebla vs Santos: en qué canal y a qué hora ver la vuelta de semifinales de la Liga MX

Pep Guardiola rompió en llanto al hablar de la salida del Kun Agüero: “No podemos reemplazarlo”

El Leeds estableció un nuevo récord en el Siglo XXI y un entrenador le hizo un inusual pedido a Marcelo Bielsa

El Kun Agüero habló tras su homenaje en el Manchester City y le dedicó una indirecta a Pep Guardiola

Lautaro Martínez llegó a los 100 partidos con el Inter en la Serie A y lo festejó con un gol

ENTRETENIMIENTO

El regreso de Kevin Spacey al cine tras las acusaciones de acoso sexual en su contra

El regreso de Kevin Spacey al cine tras las acusaciones de acoso sexual en su contra

Con cine y una capilla: qué fue de la lujosa casa de Pedro Infante en Cuajimalpa

Quién es Eva Daniela: la nueva novia de Juan Osorio casi 40 años más joven que él

“El Método Kominsky” o la película sobre Roberto Baggio: los estrenos que llegarán a Netflix México del 23 al 31 de mayo

Invitados de lujo, el palomazo de Prince Royce y marichi al amanecer: los momentos clave de la ostentosa boda del “Canelo” Álvarez y Fernanda Gómez

TENDENCIAS

Estados Unidos: los contagios por coronavirus caen por debajo de los 20.000 diarios

Estados Unidos: los contagios por coronavirus caen por debajo de los 20.000 diarios

La marca que apostó por los autos eléctricos de lujo ya vendió más de 2 millones de unidades

Argentina ya es el tercer país con mayor cantidad de nuevos contagios por COVID-19

Estrés del cuidador: cómo se agudiza en la segunda ola la patología que ataca la psiquis del personal de salud

¿Podría el COVID-19 convertirse en un resfrío estacional?