Domingo 23 de Mayo de 2021
FC Metz earn a draw at the Stade Saint Symphorien in the last round

Metz held at home to a 1-1 draw in the final match by Marseille

Newsroom Infobae
23 de Mayo de 2021

Metz and Marseille played a 1-1 game at the end of the Ligue 1 season. This left, Metz and Marseille sit 10th (46 points) and 5th (59 points) in the league respectively, after a total of 38 matches.

After an un-eventful first half, The Maroons took the initiative in the second half, with Farid Boulaya giving Metz the lead, 90 minutes in. In the end though, their celebrations were kept brief, as Arek Milik equalised for Marseille just before the final whistle and seeing the game end 1-1.

Metz brought on Vagner, Lamine Gueye and Matthieu Udol for Thierry Ambrose, Pape Ndiaga Yade and Thomas Delaine. Marseille brought on Yuto Nagatomo, Luis Henrique and Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba Mbacke Dieng, to replace Jordan Amavi, Dario Benedetto and Pol Lirola.

There were bookings for Dylan Bronn, Pape Matar Sarr and Thierry Ambrose from Metz. For Marseille, Pol Lirola and Dimitri Payet saw yellow.

