Dijon FCO beat Saint-Étienne 1-0 at the Stade Geoffroy Guichard

Dijon FCO defeat Saint-Étienne 1-0 on Sunday at the Stade Geoffroy Guichard. ASSE wanted to continue adding points after a scoreless draw against Lille in their previous match while Dijon were beaten 4-0 in the previous match against Nantes. Following the final whistle at the end of the last game of the Ligue 1 season, ASSE and Dijon are 11th (46 points) and 20th (21 points) in the table respectively, after a total of 38 matches.

The first half of the game started favourably for The Owls, thanks to Aboubakar Kamara giving Dijon the lead, 39 minutes in and seeing the first half out 0-1. The second part ended with little further action at either end and goalless.

For ASSE, Yanis Lhery, Aimen Moueffek, Maxence Rivera, Mathys Saban and Zaydou Youssouf, came on for Arnaud Nordin, Lucas Gourna-Douath, Denis Bouanga, Wahbi Khazri and Yvan Neyou. Dijon brought on Erwan Belhadji, Ahmad Ngouyamsa and Charles Elyan Costes, to replace Wilitty Younoussa, Chafik and Bersant Celina.

The referee booked Lucas Gourna-Douath for ASSE.