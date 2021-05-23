COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 23 de Mayo de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-RACE/GEORGEFLOYD-RALLY --UPDATED SOURCE/RESTRIX--

Por
REUTERSMAY 23
21 de Mayo de 2021

Rally marks year anniversary of George Floyd's death

Start: 23 May 2021 20:45 GMT

End: 23 May 2021 21:45 GMT

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - Members of George Floyd's family and Rev. Al Sharpton are among those participating in a rally to commemorate the anniversary of his death.

SCHEDULE:

2100GMT - start of rally which will feature George Floyd's sister Bridgett Floyd, attorney Benjamin Crump and a keynote speech by the Rev. Al Sharpton.

2200GMT Approx - march through downtown Minneapolis recognizing several locations important to George Floyd's time in Minneapolis.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA.

DIGITAL: NO USE DIGITAL.

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

