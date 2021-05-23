ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/JAPAN -- TIMINGS ARE FOR PLANNING PURPOSES ONLY

Japan opens a large-scale COVID-19 vaccination centre
Start: 23 May 2021 22:26 GMT
End: 24 May 2021 00:00 GMT
EDITORS NOTE: SCHEDULE IS FOR PLANNING PURPOSES ONLY, NOT FOR PUBLICATION
==
TOKYO, JAPAN - The Japanese government opens a large-scale COVID-19 vaccination centre in Tokyo where about 180 certified Self-Defense Forces doctors and nurses will administer vaccines.
SCHEDULE: (FOR PLANNING PURPOSES ONLY, NOT FOR PUBLICATION)
2230GMT(23/5) - vaccination session to start
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: FOREIGN POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Japan
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com