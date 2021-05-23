COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 23 de Mayo de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/JAPAN -- TIMINGS ARE FOR PLANNING PURPOSES ONLY --

Por
REUTERS
21 de Mayo de 2021

Japan opens a large-scale COVID-19 vaccination centre

Start: 23 May 2021 22:26 GMT

End: 24 May 2021 00:00 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: SCHEDULE IS FOR PLANNING PURPOSES ONLY, NOT FOR PUBLICATION

==

TOKYO, JAPAN - The Japanese government opens a large-scale COVID-19 vaccination centre in Tokyo where about 180 certified Self-Defense Forces doctors and nurses will administer vaccines.

SCHEDULE: (FOR PLANNING PURPOSES ONLY, NOT FOR PUBLICATION)

2230GMT(23/5) - vaccination session to start

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: FOREIGN POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

