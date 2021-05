At least eight dead in Italian cable car accident - ANSA

Start: 23 May 2021 12:44 GMT

End: 23 May 2021 12:47 GMT

STRESA - At least eight people have died after a cable car connecting Italy's Maggiore lake with a mountain close by plunged on Sunday, Italian news agency ANSA reported.

