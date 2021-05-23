ADVISORY --FLASH--7002-CONGO-VOLCANO/

Goma residents try to save homes as lava approaches in DRC

GOMA, DRC- Mount Nyiragongo in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, one of the world's most active volcanoes, erupted on Saturday (May 22), sending panicked residents from the nearby city of Goma fleeing, although a volcanologist said the city did not appear to be in danger.

