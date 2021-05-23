COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY BRAZIL-POLITICS/BOLSONARO

Por
REUTERSMAY 23
21 de Mayo de 2021

Bolsonaro leads a motorcade of supporters in Rio

Start: 23 May 2021 11:02 GMT

End: 23 May 2021 12:00 GMT

RIO DE JANEIRO - Despite pandemic fears, Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro leads a motorcade of supporters in Rio to the city's WWII monument.

SCHEDULE

1100GMT - The motorcade starts at Barra da Tijuca

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Brazil

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH PORTUGUESE SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

Cartas cruzadas: Gaviria asegura que MinDefensa ‘no conoce el verbo rectificar’

Tragedia en China: 21 corredores murieron de frío durante una carrera de 100 kilómetros

“Estamos viendo la forma de presentarlo”: Pati Chapoy habló sobre la nueva serie de Ventaneando

La Agencia Espacial Europea se asocia a una startup para limpiar basura espacial

