ADVISORY BELARUS-POLITICS/VILNIUS AIRPORT

Plane diverted to Minsk by Belarusian authorities arrives in Vilnius

Start: 23 May 2021 19:05 GMT

End: 23 May 2021 19:30 GMT

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA - A Ryanair flight headed to Lithuania and carrying young Belarusian opposition blogger Roman Protasevich, diverted to Minsk on the orders of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, lands in Vilnius. Protasevich was detained on arrival.

