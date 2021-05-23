COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY BELARUS-POLITICS/LITHUANIA-PRESIDENT

Por
REUTERSMAY 23
23 de Mayo de 2021

Lithuanian president holds newser after plan diverted over Belarus

Start: 23 May 2021 18:09 GMT

End: 23 May 2021 18:28 GMT

EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: AUDIO AND VIDEO QUALITY AS INCOMING

====

VILNIUS - Lithuania’s President Gitanas Nauseda and Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis comment after meeting to discuss reaction to Belarus diverting plane bound for Vilnius to detain an opposition activist.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: LITHUANIAN PRESIDENT’S OFFICE

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Lithuania

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH LITHUANIAN SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

