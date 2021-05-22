COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-RACE/GEORGEFLOYD-HOUSTON

Por
REUTERSMAY 22
21 de Mayo de 2021

Family members mark anniversary of George Floyd's death

Start: 22 May 2021 13:00 GMT

End: 22 May 2021 14:00 GMT

PLEASE NOTE THIS EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO ADVERSE WEATHER CONDITIONS.

HOUSTON, TX - The Rev. Al Sharpton joins Floyd family members, community leaders, and elected officials in Houston to mark the year anniversary of George Floyd's death.

SCHEDULE:

1300GMT - commemoration starts

1500GMT - march begins

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

