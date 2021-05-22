COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 22 de Mayo de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY MUSIC-EUROVISION/FANS

Por
REUTERSMAY 22
21 de Mayo de 2021

Fans arrive to the Eurovision song contest final

Start: 22 May 2021 16:42 GMT

End: 22 May 2021 17:42 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: OPERATIONAL CIRCUMSTANCES MEAN THAT THIS LIVE EVENT IS POSSIBLE AND HAS BEEN REINSTATED

==

ROTTERDAM - Mainly Dutch fans arrive to attend the finals of the Eurovision song contest in Rotterdam.

SCHEDULE:

1900GMT - Eurovision song contest final begins

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Netherlands

Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment

Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL (POSS ENGLISH AND DUTCH)

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

