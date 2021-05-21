ADVISORY USA-SOUTH KOREA/NEWS CONFERENCE --UPDATED TIME

Biden, South Korean president hold news conference

Start: 21 May 2021 21:00 GMT

End: 21 May 2021 22:00 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - President Biden participates in a press conference with H.E. Moon Jae-in, President of the Republic of Korea.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. PART NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com