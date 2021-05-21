COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 21 de Mayo de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/GAZA SKYLINE

Por
REUTERSMAY 21
21 de Mayo de 2021

Gaza skyline as Israel and Hamas agree Gaza truce

Start: 21 May 2021 02:15 GMT

End: 21 May 2021 06:47 GMT

GAZA CITY, GAZA - View over Gaza City as Israel and Hamas will cease fire across the Gaza Strip border as of 2 a.m. on Friday (2300 GMT Thursday), an official with the Palestinian Islamist faction said, bringing a potentially tenuous halt to the fiercest fighting in decades.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Palestinian Territories

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Alejandra Guzmán desmintió haber sacado a Frida Sofía de su testamento

Alejandra Guzmán desmintió haber sacado a Frida Sofía de su testamento

La exorbitante multa que pagará Pachuca por violar el protocolo sanitario en el Estadio Hidalgo

La exorbitante multa que pagará Pachuca por violar el protocolo sanitario en el Estadio Hidalgo

Alejandra Guzmán desmintió haber sacado a Frida Sofía de su testamento

Alejandra Guzmán desmintió haber sacado a Frida Sofía de su testamento

10 claves para entender el parto respetado y cómo garantizarlo en tiempos de COVID-19

10 claves para entender el parto respetado y cómo garantizarlo en tiempos de COVID-19

