COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 21 de Mayo de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/GAZA SKYLINE

Por
REUTERSMAY 21
21 de Mayo de 2021

Gaza skyline as Israel and Hamas agree Gaza truce

Start: 21 May 2021 16:18 GMT

End: 21 May 2021 21:41 GMT

GAZA CITY, GAZA - View over Gaza City as Israel and Hamas will cease fire across the Gaza Strip border as of 2 a.m. on Friday (2300 GMT Thursday), an official with the Palestinian Islamist faction said, bringing a potentially tenuous halt to the fiercest fighting in decades.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Palestinian Territories

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Una veintena de ONGs pidieron a la OEA que investigue la situación en el Salvador y Bukele las criticó con dureza

Una veintena de ONGs pidieron a la OEA que investigue la situación en el Salvador y Bukele las criticó con dureza

Crisis de resultados en Atlético Nacional pondría en riesgo la continuidad de Alexandre Guimarães

“Un pulso que gana la paz”: políticos celebran las 16 curules que serán para las víctimas del conflicto armado

Por qué Raúl Velasco vetó a Cepillín de Televisa

A sus 89 años Silvia Pinal sorprendió bailando reggaetón

DEPORTES

Facundo Campazzo reveló cuál es la estrategia que ejecuta en las discusiones con sus rivales en la NBA

Facundo Campazzo reveló cuál es la estrategia que ejecuta en las discusiones con sus rivales en la NBA

Veto por un partido: la sanción a Pachuca por sobrecupo contra Cruz Azul

Acusan a Roberto Alvarado, mediocampista de Cruz Azul, de atropellar a una joven en las inmediaciones de la Noria

La impactante foto de cómo quedó el rostro del jugador que recibió un pelotazo a más de 150 kilómetros por hora en la MLB

Cruz Azul vs. Pachuca: cómo y dónde ver el partido por la gran final de la Liguilla

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Por qué Raúl Velasco vetó a Cepillín de Televisa

Por qué Raúl Velasco vetó a Cepillín de Televisa

A sus 89 años Silvia Pinal sorprendió bailando reggaetón

Quién es Olivia Rodrigo: la chica Disney de la que todos hablan

De Exatlón México a Televisa: Heber Gallegos formará parte de “Guerreros 2021″

“Mimí Contigo” podría despedirse por bajo rating, según Álex Kaffie

TENDENCIAS

Dos gigantes de la industria automotriz y la tecnología se unen para crear un nuevo concepto de habitáculos conectados

Dos gigantes de la industria automotriz y la tecnología se unen para crear un nuevo concepto de habitáculos conectados

Tinder sumará alertas para que los usuarios piensen dos veces antes de enviar mensajes con lenguaje inapropiado

Argentina premiada en España por su creatividad, sustentabilidad e innovación

Nuevo confinamiento: ¿qué pasa con los turnos médicos programados?

Adiós a Internet Explorer: no tendrá más actualizaciones en 2022