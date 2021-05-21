COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 21 de Mayo de 2021
ADVISORY ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/GAZA SKYLINE

REUTERS
21 de Mayo de 2021

Gaza skyline as Israel and Hamas agree Gaza truce

Start: 21 May 2021 16:18 GMT

End: 21 May 2021 17:18 GMT

GAZA CITY, GAZA - View over Gaza City as Israel and Hamas will cease fire across the Gaza Strip border as of 2 a.m. on Friday (2300 GMT Thursday), an official with the Palestinian Islamist faction said, bringing a potentially tenuous halt to the fiercest fighting in decades.

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Palestinian Territories

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL

