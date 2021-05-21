COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 21 de Mayo de 2021
ADVISORY EU-SUMMIT/NEWSER

Por
REUTERSMAY 21
21 de Mayo de 2021

von der Leyen, Michel newser after EU summit first day

Start: 24 May 2021 12:00 GMT

End: 24 May 2021 12:00 GMT

BRUSSELS - News conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel after EU summit first day.

SCHEDULE:

TIME TBC - News conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: EUROPEAN UINION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH AND FRENCH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Las reacciones y memes tras el anuncio de la Conmebol de no hacer la Copa América en Colombia

Lionel Messi adelantó sus vacaciones y no jugará la última fecha con Barcelona

La increíble transformación de Lily James en Pamela Anderson, la salida romántica de Rita Ora y Taika Waititi: celebrities en un click

10 claves para entender el parto respetado y cómo garantizarlo en tiempos de COVID-19

