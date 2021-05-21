ADVISORY EU-SUMMIT/ARRIVALS

EU leaders arrive for summit in Brussels, make statements

Start: 24 May 2021 14:55 GMT

End: 24 May 2021 15:55 GMT

BRUSSELS - EU leaders meet for dinner in Brussels to approve a COVID-19 certificate of vaccination, negative PCR test or anti-bodies that would help re-open travel in the 27-nation bloc, helping the tourism industry survive.

SCHEDULE:

1500GMT Arrivals

1700GMT summit begins, roundtable

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / VARIOUS EU LANGUAGES

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com