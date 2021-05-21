ADVISORY EU-SUMMIT/ARRIVALS

EU leaders arrive for summit in Brussels, make statements
Start: 24 May 2021 14:55 GMT
End: 24 May 2021 15:55 GMT
BRUSSELS - EU leaders meet for dinner in Brussels to approve a COVID-19 certificate of vaccination, negative PCR test or anti-bodies that would help re-open travel in the 27-nation bloc, helping the tourism industry survive.
SCHEDULE:
1500GMT Arrivals
1700GMT summit begins, roundtable
