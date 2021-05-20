COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 20 de Mayo de 2021
ADVISORY ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/GAZA SKYLINE

REUTERS
20 de Mayo de 2021

Gaza skyline as Israel and Hamas agree Gaza truce

Start: 20 May 2021 22:18 GMT

End: 20 May 2021 23:18 GMT

GAZA CITY, GAZA - View over Gaza City as Israel and Hamas will cease fire across the Gaza Strip border as of 2 a.m. on Friday (2300 GMT Thursday), an official with the Palestinian Islamist faction said, bringing a potentially tenuous halt to the fiercest fighting in decades.

Reuters

Qué dice el comunicado oficial del gobierno de Israel sobre el alto al fuego con Hamas

Mauricio Ymay señaló el verdadero reto que Miguel Herrera tendrá en el vestidor de Tigres

La película que unió a Tin Tan, Enrique Guzmán, César Costa y Alberto Vázquez

