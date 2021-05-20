COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 20 de Mayo de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/BIDEN

Por
REUTERSMAY 20
20 de Mayo de 2021

Biden remarks on the Israel and Hamas ceasefire

Start: 20 May 2021 21:45 GMT

End: 20 May 2021 22:45 GMT

WASHINGTON, DC, USA - U.S. President Biden will make remarks on the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

