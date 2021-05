Live coverage of Israeli artillery firing at Gaza

Start: 20 May 2021 08:25 GMT

End: 20 May 2021 08:45 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: THIS LIVE EVENT WILL BE CONFIRMED ON THE DAY - PLEASE MONITOR

==

UNKNOWN LOCATION, ISRAEL- Live coverage of Israeli artillery firing at Gaza.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Israel

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com