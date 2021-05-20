COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 20 de Mayo de 2021
ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING

Por
REUTERSMAY 20
14 de Mayo de 2021

WHO chief Tedros briefing on latest COVID-19 developments

Start: 24 May 2021 12:00 GMT

End: 24 May 2021 12:00 GMT

GENEVA - Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO) holds briefing on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic.

SCHEDULE

1230GMT - Briefing starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

Source: WHO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

