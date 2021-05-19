COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 19 de Mayo de 2021
ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/COMMENCEMENT --UPDATED TIME--

REUTERS
19 de Mayo de 2021

Biden delivers commencement address at Coast Guard Academy

Start: 19 May 2021 15:33 GMT

End: 19 May 2021 16:14 GMT

NEW LONDON, CT - U.S. President Joe Biden travels to New London, Connecticut to deliver commencement address to graduates from the Coast Guard Academy.

SCHEDULE:

1500GMT - Event begins

1545GMT approx - Biden makes remarks

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Gloria Steinem recibe el Premio Princesa de Asturias por ser el "motor" de la causa feminista

David Beckham apunta a dos refuerzos de lujo: las estrellas brasileñas que sigue de cerca el Inter Miami

David Beckham apunta a dos refuerzos de lujo: las estrellas brasileñas que sigue de cerca el Inter Miami

El impactante cambio físico de "La Montaña" de Game of Thrones para "la pelea más brutal del mundo"

Ahora también vas a poder controlar tu piel con el teléfono celular

