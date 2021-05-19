ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/COMMENCEMENT --UPDATED TIME

Biden delivers commencement address at Coast Guard Academy

Start: 19 May 2021 15:33 GMT

End: 19 May 2021 16:14 GMT

NEW LONDON, CT - U.S. President Joe Biden travels to New London, Connecticut to deliver commencement address to graduates from the Coast Guard Academy.

SCHEDULE:

1500GMT - Event begins

1545GMT approx - Biden makes remarks

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com