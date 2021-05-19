ADVISORY EUROPE-MIGRANTS/SPAIN

Young migrants processed in Ceuta after crossing from Morocco

Start: 19 May 2021 14:23 GMT

End: 19 May 2021 15:23 GMT

CEUTA - Spain expelled more migrants from its small North African enclave Ceuta on Wednesday and neighbouring Morocco also tightened security after thousands had climbed or swum round a border fence in a mass push for Europe.

1253GMT - Young migrants processed in Ceuta after crossing from Morocco.

1420GMT - More migrants arriving at Ceuta beach.

