ADVISORY ARCTIC-COUNCIL/ -- POSSIBLE ONLY

In person Arctic Council Ministerial meeting held in Reykjavik
Start: 20 May 2021 08:30 GMT
End: 20 May 2021 12:30 GMT
REYKJAVIK - An in person Arctic Council Ministerial meeting is held in Reykjavik, with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov attending along with indigenous leaders and other ministers. A news conference will follow the meeting.
===
SCHEDULE:
0900GMT Meeting starts
Welcoming remarks by Icelandic Foreign Minister Gudlaugur Thor Thordarson and approval of the agenda
Arctic Council 25th anniversary. Adoption of strategic plan, anniversary video
Thordarson presenting the accomplishments of the Arctic Council during the Icelandic chairmanship
Adoption of the senior Arctic officials’ report to ministers
Statements from the Arctic states and the permanent participants
Signing of ministerial declaration
Presentation of the Russian Federation’s chairmanship programme by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov
Closing remarks by Thordarson
===
1130GMT - News conference is held following the Arctic Council Ministerial meeting
