Miércoles 19 de Mayo de 2021
ADVISORY ARCTIC-COUNCIL/ -- POSSIBLE ONLY --

REUTERSMAY 19
19 de Mayo de 2021

In person Arctic Council Ministerial meeting held in Reykjavik

Start: 20 May 2021 08:30 GMT

End: 20 May 2021 12:30 GMT

REYKJAVIK - An in person Arctic Council Ministerial meeting is held in Reykjavik, with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov attending along with indigenous leaders and other ministers. A news conference will follow the meeting.

===

SCHEDULE:

0900GMT Meeting starts

Welcoming remarks by Icelandic Foreign Minister Gudlaugur Thor Thordarson and approval of the agenda

Arctic Council 25th anniversary. Adoption of strategic plan, anniversary video

Thordarson presenting the accomplishments of the Arctic Council during the Icelandic chairmanship

Adoption of the senior Arctic officials’ report to ministers

Statements from the Arctic states and the permanent participants

Signing of ministerial declaration

Presentation of the Russian Federation’s chairmanship programme by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

Closing remarks by Thordarson

===

1130GMT - News conference is held following the Arctic Council Ministerial meeting

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO RESALES, NOT FOR COMMERICAL USE

DIGITAL: NO RESALES, NOT FOR COMMERICAL USE

Source: ARCTIC COUNCIL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Iceland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

