ADVISORY USA-SOUTHKORE/MOON-DEPARTURE -- TIME IS NOT FOR PUBLICATION

S.Korean President Moon Jae-in departs for summit with Biden

Start: 19 May 2021 12:00 GMT

End: 19 May 2021 12:00 GMT

SEOUL - South Korean President Moon Jae-in departs from Seoul Air Base for Washington D.C. for a summit with his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden, highlighting an "ironclad alliance" between the two countries.

