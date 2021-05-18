ADVISORY USA-SOUTHKORE/MOON-DEPARTURE -- TIME IS NOT FOR PUBLICATION

S.Korean President Moon Jae-in departs for summit with Biden
Start: 19 May 2021 12:00 GMT
End: 19 May 2021 12:00 GMT
SEOUL - South Korean President Moon Jae-in departs from Seoul Air Base for Washington D.C. for a summit with his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden, highlighting an "ironclad alliance" between the two countries.
