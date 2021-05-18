COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 18 de Mayo de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-SOUTHKORE/MOON-DEPARTURE -- TIME IS NOT FOR PUBLICATION --

Por
REUTERSMAY 18
18 de Mayo de 2021

S.Korean President Moon Jae-in departs for summit with Biden

Start: 19 May 2021 12:00 GMT

End: 19 May 2021 12:00 GMT

SEOUL - South Korean President Moon Jae-in departs from Seoul Air Base for Washington D.C. for a summit with his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden, highlighting an "ironclad alliance" between the two countries.

SCHEDULE:

TIME TBC - Moon arrives at air base

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: AGENCY POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: South Korea

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

La ONU celebró la decisión de Israel de abrir un paso para personal humanitario hacia Gaza

La ONU celebró la decisión de Israel de abrir un paso para personal humanitario hacia Gaza

Alessandra Ambrosio jugó al vóley en Malibú, Kourtney Kardashian paseó en West Hollywood: celebrities en un click

La drástica medida de transporte que proponen los Verdes alemanes contra la crisis climática

Alcalde de Cali le pidió la renuncia a todos sus secretarios de Gobierno

Camilo dominó los Premios Nuestra Tierra 2021

DEPORTES

Revolución en Barcelona: cuatro pesos pesados dejarán de ser intocables de cara al próximo mercado de transferencias

Revolución en Barcelona: cuatro pesos pesados dejarán de ser intocables de cara al próximo mercado de transferencias

En Brasil, Defensa y Justicia buscará acercarse a la siguiente ronda ante un ya clasificado Palmeiras: hora, TV y formaciones

Racing buscará asegurar contra San Pablo su pase a los octavos de final de la Copa Libertadores: hora, TV y formaciones

Los Países Bajos permitirán el fútbol mixto en sus equipos amateurs: la cocina de una decisión que podría cambiar el futuro del deporte

Las lecciones que aprendió Cruz Azul y que le ayudarán en semifinales de la Liga MX

ENTRETENIMIENTO

La muerte de MC Kevin: la versión de dos testigos sobre la infidelidad que lo llevó a caer desde el quinto piso de un hotel en Brasil

La muerte de MC Kevin: la versión de dos testigos sobre la infidelidad que lo llevó a caer desde el quinto piso de un hotel en Brasil

Alessandra Ambrosio jugó al vóley en Malibú, Kourtney Kardashian paseó en West Hollywood: celebrities en un click

Cuánto cobra por presentación Fania 97, el sonidero acusado de usar equipo robado a Café Tacuba

S.W.A.T. la serie favorita de los chicos en Argentina que terminó siendo cancelada por ser demasiado violenta

Así vive Lorenzo Méndez su divorcio: “Chiquis es cosa del pasado”

TENDENCIAS

Cuál es la propuesta mundial de la ONU para incentivar la baja de muertes viales en todo el mundo

Cuál es la propuesta mundial de la ONU para incentivar la baja de muertes viales en todo el mundo

Según un estudio, la contaminación del aire aumenta el riesgo de problemas de salud mental de los niños

Por qué los especialistas reclaman un plan mundial de investigación de inmunización materna contra COVID-19

La vacuna que falta: cómo la escasez de inteligencia emocional pone en crisis a todo el mundo

Por qué el mundo no logró frenar el COVID-19